Aircraft makes emergency landing at Grantley Adams International Airport
Officials at Grantley Adams International Airport have confirmed that an aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing this morning.
The aircraft experienced a tyre issue during take-off.
As a precaution, it remained airborne for a short period before landing safely at the airport at approximately 8:25 a.m., in keeping with established aviation safety protocols.
Chief Executive Officer Hadley Bourne provided the update.
The runway has since reopened.