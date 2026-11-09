Alternative sites for Eden Lodge and Good Shepherd nearing confirmation

Officials from the Ministry of Educational Transformation, along with the principals of Eden Lodge and Good Shepherd Primary Schools, held an information session with parents on Sunday, 8 November, to discuss the temporary relocation of students.

The move will remain in effect until the Eden Lodge school plant is cleared for the safe return of students and teachers.

While confirmation of the alternative sites is still pending, parents will be engaged again on Monday, 9 November, and provided with further updates on arrangements for their children and wards.

A total of 282 students from Eden Lodge Primary and 76 from Good Shepherd Primary will be relocated, along with their respective teachers and support staff.

Meanwhile, arrangements for transportation and the delivery of school meals are being finalised to make the transfers as seamless as possible.

There will be no regular classes at either school on Monday, 9 November, to allow time for furniture and other resources to be transferred to the alternative sites and ensure they are suitable for use.

At the Eden Lodge school plant, surrounding trees and other vegetation have been removed as investigations continue to identify the source of an odour that has been causing discomfort among staff and students.

The Ministry says there is no definite timeline for the relocation. It will continue to be guided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on health and safety matters, which will determine when students and staff can safely return to the Eden Lodge site.

The Ministry of Educational Transformation says it remains committed to engaging with all education stakeholders and has thanked parents and guardians for their patience and understanding.