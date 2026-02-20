Amadeus ‘preparing sales teams for today’s market demands’

Preparing sales teams for the demands of today’s market.

This is how Chief Executive Officer of Amadeus Incorporated, Amado Marcano, described the company’s focus for 2026 and beyond.

He told the Business Report that it is not skill sets that matter most, but discipline and accountability.

The company official stated that the training and coaching programmes are available both online and face-to-face.

They are comprehensive and customised to meet today’s needs.