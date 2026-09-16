The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South) has arrested and formally charged 47-year-old Jackson Bart Randall of Lake Havasu, Arizona, USA, with possession of a firearm and possession of seven rounds of ammunition.

The offences allegedly occurred on September 14, 2026.

Randall appeared before Acting Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

He was not allowed to plead to the indictable offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

Randall is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.