Anglican Bishop of Barbados urges Barbadians to look out for one another 

There is a call for Barbadians to look out for one another coming from the Anglican Church.

Bishop, The Right Reverend Michael Maxwell, urged people to reflect God’s heart by reaching out to others, being present for those in need, and responding to their struggles with love.

He acknowledged that many are carrying heavy burdens, grieving lives lost to violence, facing financial pressures, loneliness, illness, or uncertainty locally, regionally and internationally.

And he said the true joy of Christmas comes when we respond to the brokenness around us, lifting others, offering compassion, and sharing hope.