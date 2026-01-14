Anti-Doping Commission Chairman condemns Enhanced Games

Chairman of the National Anti-Doping Commission of Barbados, Dr. Adrian Lorde, has expressed extreme concern over a Caribbean athlete signing up for the Enhanced Games, scheduled for May this year at Resorts World in the United States.

Jamaican Shockoria Wallace, a 32-year-old 100 metre sprinter, has joined the controversial event.

The Enhanced Games, set for debut in Las Vegas, will allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs, if they desire, to augment their performances across several disciplines, including athletics, swimming and weightlifting.

Dr. Lorde is lamenting that a Caribbean athlete has been lured.

Wallace, in an Instagram post, did not confirm if she’ll be using performance-enhancing drugs at the games, but she’s motivated by the potential big pay day.

Despite the reassurance from the organiser that the athletes who choose to use P.E.Ds will be monitored closely by a medical team, Dr. Lorde questions what will happen after the event, and he has gone further to condemn the games.