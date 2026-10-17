Appeal to bring Toastmistress Ramah Resource Centre to fruition

Small Business Association Chief Executive Officer Dr Lynette Holder is calling for a total approach to bring the Toastmistress Ramah Resource Centre to fruition.

She was addressing the association’s recently held fundraising luncheon, delivering a message based on First Chronicles, Chapter 29.

She called on members to get involved and participate in the project.

Dr Holder reminded the gathering of the cheerful giver and noted that everyone had a contribution to make.