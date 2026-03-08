Artists encouraged to highlight women’s experiences through art

Chief Cultural Officer at the National Cultural Foundation, Andrea Wells, is calling on artists to use their voices and their art to shine a light on women’s experiences and gender issues.

Speaking at the opening of the annual Changes Art Exhibition, she said this year’s showcase will feature the work of 31 male and female artists, each designed to raise awareness about the experiences of women throughout their lives.

Ms Wells says the exhibition’s direction was carefully considered to foster understanding and thoughtful reflection on women’s experiences.