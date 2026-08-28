A top education official is assuring Barbadians that there is nothing new about continuous assessment at the primary school level.

In fact, Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw says assessments have been happening across primary schools for quite some time.

However, she notes that under the transformation agenda, the collection of information relating to the ability of children will begin from the time they enter school.

She gave the update on continuous assessment while delivering a three-year recap on developments under the Education Transformation Agenda.

And she notes the Ministry has been reviewing and developing a curriculum that is more meaningful and relevant to students.