Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says the “Domestic Terrorism Bill 2026” is singular in its focus and intent.

Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, he addressed public views that Government should instead focus on solutions to prevent would-be perpetrators from committing offences.

Abrahams says the Bill makes provision for one thing — the penalisation of people who commit acts of domestic terrorism.

The Attorney General added that it is time to stop depending on legislation that governed “the big rock and the cutlass” and begin creating legislation that properly addresses the circumstances confronting the nation.