Attorney General urges regional cooperation to fight transnational crime
Leaders in law enforcement and the legal fraternity are being urged to break down barriers and share intelligence to combat rising transnational crime.
Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says criminals are already operating across borders, while Caribbean countries remain trapped in silos.
He was speaking at the opening of a regional in-person forum on Joint Investigative Teams, hosted by the RSS and the IDB, currently being held in Barbados.