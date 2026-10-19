Attorney Philip Nicholls dies after collapsing at Supreme Court
The local legal fraternity has lost one of its members.
Attorney-at-law Philip Nicholls collapsed while in the Supreme Court this morning.
He was reportedly taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and subsequently died.
Mr Nicholls was a former secretary of the Barbados Cricket Association.
He was the son of the late Sir Neville Nicholls, a distinguished Barbadian lawyer and former president of the Caribbean Development Bank.