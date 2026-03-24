Audain granted bail for cannabis offences

Jevon Shakur Audain, 29, of Green Park Lane, St. Michael, has been arrested on several cannabis-related offences.

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) Major Crime Unit formally charged Audain with possession of cannabis, trafficking cannabis, and intent to supply cannabis on March 20, 2026.

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 1.13 kilograms, with an estimated street value of seven thousand dollars (BDS$7,000.00).

Audain appeared today before Magistrate Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was fined four thousand dollars (BDS$4,000.00), to be paid within four months or face a three-month sentence at Dodds Prison.