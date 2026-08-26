Authorities are investigating the illegal dumping of barrels of oil in The Belle, a water zone area.

The illegal activity triggered the National Oil Spill Protocol amid concerns about its possible impact on the water supply.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning, Marsha Caddle, addressed the incident during a Barbados Water Authority site update on Tuesday.

She condemned the dumping, describing it as dangerous and potentially harmful to the wider public.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Water Authority’s Manager of Water Resources, Alex Ifill, has confirmed that the National Oil Spill Protocol was activated following the discovery.