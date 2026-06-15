Aviation graduates encouraged to drive industry forward

Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill says the entry of new professionals into the civil aviation sector is a positive development for the industry.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for the Aeronautical Information Services Course, hosted by the Air Navigation Services Department of Civil Aviation, Minister Gooding-Edghill praised the graduates for their commitment to professional development and highlighted the important role they will play in the future of Barbados’ aviation sector.

He told them they have not simply been trained to serve as relief personnel within the department and encouraged them to bring fresh ideas, innovation and renewed energy to the organisation as it continues to evolve and meet the demands of the aviation industry.

Minister Gooding-Edghill added that the knowledge and skills gained through the programme will help strengthen the department and contribute to the continued advancement of civil aviation in Barbados.