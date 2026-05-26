BAMP monitoring Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks

The Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, BAMP, says it is monitoring the Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks occurring outside the region.

Word of this from BAMP President, Dr Lynda Williams.

She says BAMP is awaiting an official notification from the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding the measures being implemented to prevent either of the two severe, often fatal viral diseases from reaching the island’s shores.

Dr Williams adds that BAMP members are also awaiting word on whether authorities will be facilitating sensitisation sessions for members and other healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Dr Williams notes that regional neighbours have already started implementing Ebola preparedness and planning sessions.