A call for commercial banks to make it easier for women to access funding to operate businesses.

It is coming from Country Representative, Inter-American Development Bank, Carina Cockburn.

She has suggested financial institutions need to look at better matching credit officers to people applying for loans.

She says these officers should understand the challenges of a small business.

She made the suggestion while addressing an EGI roundtable breakfast event, themed “What could economies unlock if financial systems worked for women too?”

And Ms Cockburn is also suggesting that broader financial instruments could include gender bonds, venture capital for women, private equity funds targeted at women-led enterprises, or enterprise growth fund targets for women.