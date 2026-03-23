Barbadians are being encouraged to share their ideas for improving the island’s traffic situation, as the Ministry of Transport and Works launches its national road consultations this evening.

Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister, Kirk Humphrey, says Government’s plan to tackle congestion includes flyovers at major junctions, road widening, and the introduction of traffic inspectors under the Barbados Mass Transit Authority.

The consultations will begin with a session at Deighton Griffith Secondary School at 6:30 p.m. today, giving Barbadians an opportunity to offer suggestions on improving traffic flow across the island.

The second consultation will be held at Princess Margaret Secondary School on Wednesday, March 25th, followed by sessions at The St Michael School on Monday, March 30th, and Alexandra School on Wednesday, April 1st.

All sessions begin at 6:30 p.m.