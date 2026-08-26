Barbadian singer and musician Mark Lorde laid to rest

Well-known Barbadian singer and musician has been laid to rest.

Family and friends of the late entertainer gathered to pay their final respects during a funeral service at the Church of the Nazarene in Collymore Rock today.

Lorde lay peacefully with a microphone resting neatly on his chest, symbolising his love for music.

The foot of the casket was also adorned with a pair of his red shoes, a regular part of his attire.

Among those in attendance were Senior Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Cultural Foundation, Sheldon Hope.

Mark Lorde’s son, Corey, paid tribute to his father, praising his contributions to both his country and family.

The late entertainer’s daughter, Lisa, also expressed her love and appreciation for her father in an emotional tribute.

Mark Lorde was laid to rest at Coral Ridge.