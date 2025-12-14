Barbadians can breathe a bit easier this Yuletide season.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Indar Weir says barring something really drastic, the island has enough poultry and produce to meet demand.

Speaking to CBC News today, Minister Weir said that at the moment, he has no concerns about the food security of the country.

He said that while there may have been some concerns last year, this year he doesn’t think there will be any.

Minister Weir says there are some things that may be of concern due to the heavy downpour of rain over the last couple of weeks.

However, while there may have been some challenges, he has not received any reports of any type of struggle as yet.