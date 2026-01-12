Barbadians can still apply to have their names reinstated on the voters’ list

Barbadians whose names have been removed from the electors’ list can still apply to have them reinstated.

That assurance has come from the Chairman of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Ramon Alleyne.

He explains that under the law, an elector can only be removed in cases of death, a successful objection, or if the person has been absent from Barbados for more than five years.

Mr Alleyne, a senior counsel, says the regulations require a deletion list to be published and posted.

He notes that the commission published the notice twice, giving the public four weeks to review the list and make corrections.

However, he says eligible persons who were removed can still get back on the list.