Barbadians are being encouraged to explore their family history through genealogical and ancestry research.

The encouragement comes from Acting Chief Archivist at the Barbados Archives Department, Stacia Adams.

She was speaking at yesterday’s Mega Genealogy Marketplace, jointly hosted by the Barbados Archives Department and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

Adams says while tracing one’s ancestry is a process that requires time and patience, it is worthwhile, as it allows individuals to gain a better understanding of their roots, heritage and family history.

She says individuals interested in tracing their family history can help facilitate the process by providing the department with as much information as possible about their relatives.

Adams notes that key details, such as dates of birth, can assist archivists in locating relevant historical records.