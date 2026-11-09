The director of the National Library Service, Jennifer Yarde, says nation-building is about more than constitutional change or marking national milestones.

Ms Yarde says it also requires Barbadians to understand their history, appreciate their achievements and learn from the challenges that have shaped the nation.

She made the remarks at the launch of the National Library Service’s six-part Independence Lecture Series, Bridging the Generations: Barbados’ Journey from Independence to Republic.

The opening session focused on Music: The Soundtrack of a Nation.

Ms Yarde told the audience that the national story is about much more than what is written on a page, and that the lecture series provides an opportunity to help Barbadians preserve their heritage.