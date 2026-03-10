Barbadians hoping for cost-of-living relief in upcoming budget

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn is set to deliver the 2025–2026 Budget in one week, and Barbadians are already sharing what they would like to see in the proposals.

At the top of the list is relief from the high cost of living.

When CBC videographer Chris Wood visited Bridgetown earlier today, several people pointed to high food prices and financial pressure on pensioners as issues they want addressed.

Meanwhile, Managing Director at Woolworth, Martin Bryan, says the revitalisation of the capital city should also be a priority.

He notes that while the Pierhead Development is an important long-term project, completion is still about three years away.

Mr Bryan wants to hear about short-term plans to bring more people back into Bridgetown and restore activity in the capital.