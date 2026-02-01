Barbadians paying less at the pump

Barbadians will be paying less for gas, diesel, kerosene, and cooking gas in a few hours.

From midnight, gasoline will sell for $3.77 per litre, down 11 cents, while diesel drops 16 cents to $3.25 per litre.

Kerosene will be 5 cents cheaper, moving to $1.43 per litre.

LPG cylinders will also cost less. The 100-pound cylinder will be $161.47, the 25-pound cylinder $45.47, the 22-pound cylinder $40.18, and the 20-pound cylinder $36.52.

The next scheduled fuel price adjustment is set for March 1.