Barbadians urged not to be complacent during Christmas season, despite reduction in fires

The Barbados Fire Service is reporting a reduction in fires.

Acting Chief Fire Officer, Henderson Patrick, is crediting Barbadians’ choice to prioritise safety for that reduction.

He reported that for the first eleven months of the year, the fire service responded to 1,557 emergencies, including 64 residential fires, 58 motor vehicle fires, and 11 commercial building fires.

Compared to 2024, this represents a nine per cent decrease in both residential and vehicle fires, and a four per cent reduction in commercial fires.

And as the Christmas season continues, Mr Patrick is urging residents and visitors not to become complacent.

He warns that poor decisions during the holidays can quickly turn celebrations into tragedy.