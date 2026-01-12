Barbadians urged to become aware of warning signs of substance abuse

Barbadians need to become better educated about drug use and its wider impact, not just on the user.

Substance Abuse Prevention Officer with the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), Paulavette Atkinson, says prevention starts with recognising the early warning signs of both drug and alcohol abuse.

She was speaking as the NCSA observes Drug Awareness Month under the theme, ‘strengthening prevention’.

Ms Atkinson is also urging parents to communicate with other parents and with their children’s peers to better understand the environments their children are exposed to.

She reminds us that while children may be taught values and rules at home, adolescence is a time when they are highly impressionable.