Barbadians urged to check eyesight during glaucoma awareness week

Barbadians are being reminded to get their eyes checked as the world observes World Glaucoma Week.

Ophthalmologist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Kendi Griffith, says the condition is gradual and painless, which is why health professionals advocate regular eye examinations for the disease, often referred to as the “silent thief of sight”.

She is urging people aged 40 and over to have their eyes examined, especially those with a family history of Glaucoma.