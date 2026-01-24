Barbadians are being urged to check their voter registration details as preparations continue for the 2026 general election.

The Electoral and Boundaries Commission has begun the revision process for the national voters’ list, giving eligible electors the opportunity to confirm that their information is correct.

The preliminary list of electors and the locations of the revising centres have already been published.

The centres are open between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for receiving claims, and until Wednesday, January 28, 2026, for receiving objections.

If your name does not appear on the preliminary list and you are qualified to be registered as an elector for the constituency, you should apply to the registering officer of the respective centre not later than Monday, January 26, 2026.

All objections to the registration of other persons should reach the registering officer not later than Wednesday, January 28, 2026.