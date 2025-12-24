There has been a rise in respiratory-related illness, resulting in two deaths this month.

That is according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which says it has been detected mostly in adults.

While the Ministry says this is not uncommon at this time of year, it is urging Barbadians to continue to practise good respiratory hygiene, which includes covering their mouths and noses with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing, washing hands often, and disposing of tissues to stop respiratory germs from spreading.

They say this is especially important when interacting with vulnerable people, including the elderly.

Over the four weeks ending December 12, numbers ranged from 14 to 39, with some of those patients being hospitalised.