Barbadians are being encouraged to remember the true meaning of the Day of National Significance.

Yesterday, Pan-Africanists marked the historic observance with a bus tour as part of the Season of Emancipation celebrations.

Speaking at Golden Square Freedom Park, where the tour began, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Pan-African Affairs and Heritage, Trevor Prescod, reflected on the significance of the day.

Minister Prescod also recalled that the Day of National Significance helped shape the transformation of life for Barbadians during the 1930s.