Barbadians urged to wear poppies in support of veterans ahead of Remembrance Day

Barbadians are being urged to wear the poppy with pride and donate to support veterans and their families ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Royal Barbados Legion says the annual Poppy Appeal remains an important source of assistance for former service personnel.

Speaking on the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation’s Mornin’ Barbados TV8 programme, the Legion’s chaplain, the Reverend Canon Devere Murrell, explains the poppy’s symbolic significance.

He says while many soldiers who fought in the World Wars have passed away, veterans in Barbados still need support.