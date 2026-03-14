Barbadians voice concerns over rising electricity costs

Some Barbadians are expressing deep concern and frustration over the imminent increase in electricity costs.

The Barbados Light and Power Company says higher fuel prices on the international market are driving the increase.

Because the island relies heavily on imported fuel to generate electricity, these changes are reflected in the fuel clause adjustment on customer bills.

For Rodney Drakes, it’s all about finding ways to conserve electricity.

Another resident, who declined to give her name, says she is not alarmed by the announcement, noting that prices for everything in Barbados are on the rise.

Light and Power says the fuel adjustment simply reflects the actual cost of fuel used to generate electricity and does not include any additional markup.