Barbados aims to boost integrated water resource management

As Barbados joins the world to observe World Food Day, major efforts continue to boost integrated water resource management, as well as improve mulching and drip irrigation systems on farms.

Chief Agricultural Officer Paul Lucas says these are among the key initiatives underway to improve production levels on the island.

He was speaking during a World Food Day event themed ‘Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow’, held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security in Graeme Hall, Christ Church.

As the island seeks to boost its own food production, Mr Lucas says Barbados is also exploring opportunities to collaborate with other islands to make this possible.

During the event, a number of charities were presented with agricultural products.