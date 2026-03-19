Barbados and Africa move closer to reconnection

Barbados and Africa are one step closer to reconnecting.

This comes as Barbados is currently hosting an African delegation, which includes the President of the Igbo World Assembly and Regent of the Abagana Kingdom, His Regency High Chief Dr Ana-Kwenze.

He says there is a need to focus on the Igbo tribe, from which many Barbadians are believed to be descended from.

Dr Ana-Kwenze adds that those in the Igbo tribe are also businessmen, a trait they would like to share with Barbados.

He says they can assist Barbados with the knowledge to become a powerhouse in the region.