Barbados and Venezuela deepen bilateral ties in key sectors

Today’s bilateral talks between Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley, and Venezuela’s Acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, focused on deepening cooperation in energy and tourism connectivity.

The Barbados leader described the discussions as fair and frank, setting a positive tone for strengthening relations between the two countries.

Key topics covered included energy, food, maritime affairs, education, culture, and tourism.

The Prime Minister said the two countries had already been engaged in discussions on cooperation in energy.

She added that Venezuela and Barbados have been in extensive talks on bilateral cooperation in tourism, which she said augurs well for the future of the industry in both countries.

The Venezuelan leader, speaking through an interpreter, congratulated Prime Minister Mottley on her re-election and invited Barbadians to come to Venezuela to produce food and help strengthen food security.

The talks form part of broader efforts to expand practical cooperation and regional development between the two nations.