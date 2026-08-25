Barbados and Venezuela have signed and ratified a joint declaration to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The agreement was signed during an official meeting on Monday at Miraflores Palace between Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

The ratification provides continuity to cooperation between both countries through agreements established last April, when Acting President Rodríguez made an official visit to Barbados.

That visit laid the foundation for a work agenda which is now receiving formal expression.

Through the signing of the agreement, both governments have identified progress in strategic areas aimed at mutual development and the direct benefit of the people of both countries.