Barbados announces culinary team for Taste of the Caribbean 2026

The culinary team selected to represent Barbados at next month’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean 2026 has been announced.

Johnathan Belle, Avion Caine, D’Sean Miller, Lana Murrell and Ivan Edey will fly the nation’s flag in the competition, scheduled for the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort from November 16 to 19.

After months of training, the team was chosen from among the winners of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) National Culinary Training Team.

BHTA Chief Executive Officer Senator Ryan Forde assured members of the team, as well as those who did not make the cut, that there would be future opportunities for them all.

Culinary coach Chef Willis Griffith says the young chefs who trained to make the team are among the most talented he has worked with in a while.