Barbados Beach Soccer Championship offers $10,000 first prize

A $10,000 first prize is once again up for grabs in the second edition of the Barbados Beach Soccer Championship.

The competition, with a total prize pot of $20,000, is organised by the Sports Development Unit of the Ministry of Sports and Community Empowerment.

It got underway today with a short opening ceremony at Pirates Cove.

Tropical Thunder won the 2025 edition, and this year all 11 parishes will be represented, setting the stage for even more competitive action.

There are 350 players taking part, and Minister of Sports Charles Griffith says this is a clear indication that beach football is on the rise in Barbados.