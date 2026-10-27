The Barbados Broadcasting Authority has paid tribute to broadcaster and entertainer Peta Alleyne, describing her voice as warm, endearing and unmistakable.
In a tribute from the Chairman and Board, Ms Alleyne was remembered for the freshness she brought to radio and television, both through her on-air delivery and the programmes she produced.
The statement noted that she always sounded enthusiastic about her work and made listeners and viewers feel welcome.
Her contribution to theatre was also highlighted, with the Authority praising her impeccable comedic timing and ability to deliver a line at just the right moment, drawing laughter from audiences.
The full statement from the Barbados Broadcasting Authority follows: