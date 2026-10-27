The Barbados Broadcasting Authority has paid tribute to broadcaster and entertainer Peta Alleyne, describing her voice as warm, endearing and unmistakable.

In a tribute from the Chairman and Board, Ms Alleyne was remembered for the freshness she brought to radio and television, both through her on-air delivery and the programmes she produced.

The statement noted that she always sounded enthusiastic about her work and made listeners and viewers feel welcome.

Her contribution to theatre was also highlighted, with the Authority praising her impeccable comedic timing and ability to deliver a line at just the right moment, drawing laughter from audiences.

The full statement from the Barbados Broadcasting Authority follows:

Some voices you simply recognise.

Before the name. Before the face.

Peta Alleyne’s was one of them … warm, endearing, unmistakably hers.

For listeners and viewers across Barbados, Peta brought a rare freshness to everything she touched — in her delivery on air, and in the programmes she produced for radio and television. She never sounded tired of the microphone. She sounded glad to be there … and glad that you were there too.

On stage, she was a gift of another kind. Her comedic timing was impeccable — that instinct for the beat, the pause, the precise moment a line would land. Audiences laughed because Peta knew exactly when to let them.

The Chairman of the Barbados Broadcasting Authority had the pleasure of working alongside her, and remembers a sensitive and compassionate colleague — one who cared as deeply for the people around her as for the work she put on air.

Her voice has been silenced far too soon.

But it will echo for a long time yet — in the laughter she drew, and in the memories of all who heard her.

The Board of the Barbados Broadcasting Authority extends its deepest condolences to her son and family, to her colleagues in broadcasting, and to the theatre fraternity who shared the stage with her.

May she rest in peace.