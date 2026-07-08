Barbados Consulate in New York evacuated after structural concerns

Staff and visitors at the Office of the Consulate General of Barbados in New York have been evacuated.

Two support columns on the 21st floor of a 37-storey building near Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan began to buckle Tuesday morning, with reports that several upper floors had become destabilised. This triggered the immediate evacuation of the building and the surrounding area.

The Office of the Consulate General of Barbados in New York is among the offices that were closed to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

At around 8 o’clock this morning, debris was reported falling from the building at 235 East 42nd Street, the former headquarters of Pfizer, which is being converted into a luxury residential complex.

Officials from the Department of Buildings said that when they arrived they did not observe falling debris, but found structural damage between the 21st and 26th floors.