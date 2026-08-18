The Barbados Council for the Disabled received a fully accessible bus on Monday, representing another step in the organisation’s commitment to improving services for persons with disabilities.

The new vehicle is expected to create greater opportunities for people living with disabilities to participate in community life and other important activities.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde says the bus will make life easier for those individuals while helping to create a more accessible Barbados.

He was speaking during a handover ceremony at the Council’s headquarters at “Harambee House” in the Garrison, St Michael.

Barbados’ High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and advocate for persons with disabilities, His Excellency Edmund Hinkson, says he already has plans in place to provide the Council with a second bus.