Barbados’ debt-for-resilience swap for health receives approval

Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning Marsha Caddle has announced that Barbados’ debt-for-resilience swap for health has been approved. She is also pressing for disaster financing that reaches families, fisherfolk and small businesses more quickly.

She is currently leading Barbados’ delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

In a press release, Minister Caddle said Barbados’ third debt conversion operation has now been approved by all four multilateral institutions supporting it.

It is the first transaction under the new Multi-Guarantor Debt for Resilience Initiative.

Minister Caddle said that while contingency funds, insurance and other forms of financing all have different roles to play, they must be affordable, suited to each country’s debt position and linked to institutions that can effectively restore services and support livelihoods.