Barbados Defence Force will continue to serve and protect, Brigadier Carlos Lovell

As 2025 draws to a close, the Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, Brigadier the Honourable Carlos Lovell, says soldiers remain ready to serve the country and protect the nation.

He acknowledged that the year was a challenging one, but says members of the Defence Force rose to the occasion.

Their efforts included enhanced law-enforcement patrols, hurricane preparedness, security operations during the Crop Over season, and the successful staging of CARIFESTA XV, all helping to keep Barbados safe, secure, and sustainable.

Brigadier Lovell made the comments in his Christmas message to the troops.