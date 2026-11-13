Barbados’ digital payment system highlighted as a model for the Caribbean
Barbados’ instant payment system is being highlighted as an example of how technology can improve financial services across the Caribbean.
Vice-President of Corporate Services at the Caribbean Development Bank, Gillian Charles-Gollop, says the region can learn from countries that have successfully implemented digital payment infrastructure.
Addressing a recent Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Financial Sector Conference, she referenced several countries that are at the forefront of developments in this area.