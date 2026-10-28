Barbados’ economic growth slows despite strong sector performance

Barbados’ economy continues to grow, although the pace of expansion is slowing.

That is the assessment from the Central Bank of Barbados following its review of the country’s economic performance during the first nine months of 2026.

Governor Dr the Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge says the economy expanded by 1.4 per cent over the period, extending Barbados’ streak of economic growth to 22 consecutive quarters since the second quarter of 2021.

However, he notes that growth is becoming increasingly constrained.

He says construction was a major factor in the downward revision, with several large private-sector projects reaching completion before new projects were ready to begin.

The Governor says that, while risks remain significant, Barbados must now focus on turning economic stability into stronger and more sustainable growth.