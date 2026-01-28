Inflation low, economic growth sustained. That’s how Central Bank Governor, the Most Honourable Dr. Kevin Greenidge, characterised Barbados’ economic situation during 2025.

His comments came at a media conference as he gave a review of the island’s economy and an outlook for 2026.

He says real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.7% and it marks the fourth consecutive year of economic expansion.

At the same time, inflation averaged about 0.7% over the period under review, and unemployment declined to 6.6%.

Trevor Thorpe has more.