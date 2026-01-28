Barbados’ economy expands for fourth consecutive year, inflation remains low
Inflation low, economic growth sustained. That’s how Central Bank Governor, the Most Honourable Dr. Kevin Greenidge, characterised Barbados’ economic situation during 2025.
His comments came at a media conference as he gave a review of the island’s economy and an outlook for 2026.
He says real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.7% and it marks the fourth consecutive year of economic expansion.
At the same time, inflation averaged about 0.7% over the period under review, and unemployment declined to 6.6%.
Trevor Thorpe has more.