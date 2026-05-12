Barbados Employers’ Confederation marks 70 years

A major milestone tonight for one of Barbados’ most influential business organisations.

The Barbados Employers’ Confederation is marking 70 years of shaping labour policy, influencing employment legislation, and driving private sector advocacy across the island with the signing of the Barbados Declaration.

Executive Director Sheena Mayers-Granville says the significance of the Barbados Declaration is a true reflection of the organisation’s identity and core values.

Trevor Thorpe has more.