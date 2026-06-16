Barbados’ food import bill rises to $13.76 billion

Over the past three years, Barbados’ food import bill has moved from six billion dollars annually to 13.76 billion dollars.

This revelation came from Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the United Nations Food Systems Investment Forum at Hilton Barbados.

She says the figure represents five per cent of regional gross domestic product.

Meanwhile, UN Resident Coordinator to the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Springett, told investors there is a real opportunity across agriculture, fisheries, processing and logistics, as a pipeline is emerging.