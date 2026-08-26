Barbados leads at Caribbean Broadcasting Union Media Awards
Barbados has emerged as the leading territory at this year’s 37th Caribbean Broadcasting Union Media Awards, with the Barbados Government Information Service taking home seven awards and one special mention.
The achievement was celebrated on Wednesday, with the Minister responsible for Home Affairs and Information, along with the CBU President, praising GIS for its regional performance and challenging the organisation to raise the bar even higher.
Deanzer Roberts has this report.